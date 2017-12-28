Tree that survived tsunami cut down in Japan(1/3)

A pine tree that survived the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in eastern Japan and became a symbol of hope for local residents has been cut down. The 25-meter-tall tree in the city of Minamisoma in Fukushima Prefecture was known as the "miracle pine tree". It was the only pine in the coastal forest to survive the tsunami. Locals have been carefully trying to preserve the tree located in the district of Kashima. But authorities decided to cut it down because of damage it suffered after being submerged in seawater after the tsunami. The area will be replanted with trees to create a disaster-prevention greenbelt. (Photo/VCG)