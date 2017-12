Monks conduct their daily practice at a Shaolin Temple in the southwest Chinese municipality of Chongqing on December 14, 2017. Monks have been living in the Chongqing Temple for close to two years. Built at a cost of some 300 million yuan, the Shaolin Temple in Chongqing is the fourth Shaolin Temple in China behind ones in Quanzhou in Fujian, Tianjin, and the original in Henan Province. (Photo/VCG)