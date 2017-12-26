Marvelous aerial scenery over highland highway in Tibet (1/10)

A set of aerial photos of the Nyingchi-Lhasa highway in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region following a snowfall become popular recently. With an average height of 3,000-meters, and passing through the 5,000-meter Mila Mountain, the highway resembles a road flying over the plateau. Thanks to this highway, the journey from Lhasa to Nyingchi is shortened from an 8-hour drive to 4 hours. Due to the special geographic location, the scenery on the road is diverse, and includes snow-capped mountains forests, rivers, wetlands, grasslands, farmlands and Tibetan-style village, making it the most beautiful highland road in China. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Jian)