E-sports major: More than just game playing (1/3)

Students majoring in e-sports are in class in Nanguang College in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province, Dec. 22, 2017. The college under the Communication University of China introduced the e-sports major this fall semester, allowing students to graduate with a degree focusing on e-sports management and game design. Students start their lessons on 8 a.m., and the curriculums include programming language lesson, theory course on e-sports, and hands-on programs. (Photo/VCG)