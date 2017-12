Black-headed gulls flock to the beach in coastal city Qingdao, Shandong Province, Dec. 24, 2017. Tens of thousands of black-headed gulls have migrated to Qingdao to spend the winter. Visitors on their seaside walks sometime interact with these birds by feeding them or letting the little creatures sit on their shoulders, creating a lively scene in such a grey and cold season. (Photo/Asianewsphoto)