Chinese soldiers show their hands when conducting demining mission in the Guangxi section along the China-Vietnam border in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2017. Chinese soldiers began their new landmine-sweeping mission along the China-Vietnam border on Nov. 27, 2017, covering 2.05 million square meters in 53 sites close to the Guangxi border. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)