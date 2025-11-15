Insights | How is China advancing global mitigation and new energy? A German evaluator's view

At the China Pavilion of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), Kevin Moull, an evaluator from the German Institute for Development Evaluation, said that China has made significant contributions to lowering the costs of renewable energy, improving the accessibility of solar products, and advancing electric-vehicle technologies.

He noted that China has become "one of the pioneers" in renewable energy and green technologies, and is now an important driving force behind global emissions reduction and the broader green transition.