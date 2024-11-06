2024 U.S. presidential election begins amid fears for violence

The 2024 U.S. presidential election officially began on Tuesday, with voters choosing between former U.S. President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

The election is turning out to be one of the most closely fought in recent years, with polls showing Trump and Harris neck-and-neck.

Amid heightened security for fears of violence and chaos, local officials are taking elaborate measures to fortify election-related sites, including plans for snipers on a rooftop to protect a key vote-counting headquarters, panic buttons for election workers and surveillance drones buzzing overhead, The Washington Post reported.

Some merchants and businesses near the White House have also boarded up their windows for security purposes.

