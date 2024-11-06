Insights | China's contributions crucial in tackling global challenges: WTO official

(ECNS) -- China’s contributions are essential in addressing emerging global challenges, including climate change, public health emergencies, and the transformative impact of digital technologies, said WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill on Tuesday.

Hill made the remarks at a panel forum held during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) , which kicked off on Tuesday.

Hill said China has lifted hundreds of millions Chinese people out of poverty and raising its GDP per capita from $1,000 to over $12,000.

Hill noted that China stands as a manufacturing powerhouse and the largest exporter of goods in the world, calling it essential to both the WTO's success and the global response to today’s challenges. Its contributions are crucial to addressing global emerging challenges we confront from the mounting urgency of climate change to public health emergencies and the transformative impact of digital technologies, she said. “China's engagement and commitment is indispensable.”

In her view, current global challenges are notably different from those of 30 years ago, prompting many WTO members to take a new angle to address trade issues. “China has played an active role in a number of such forward-looking initiatives,” said Hill.

She showed how China’s contribution to global trade is based on WTO rules.Earlier this year, over 120 WTO members adopted the final text of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement led by China in Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE). China has also been active in coordinating other initiatives, such as ongoing discussions on plastics, pollution, e-commerce, micro and small and medium sized enterprises, and trade.

These are just a few examples of China’s commendable contributions to the multilateral trading system.

Hill said she is encouraged by China’s recent trade policy review, in which it pledged to continue its the path of economic reforms.

“This would be an important step forward towards fostering trust in a world where divisions deepen and cooperation becomes increasingly challenging,” she added.