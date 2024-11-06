LINE

(W.E. Talk) German economist warns EU not to weaponize and politicize economic relations

2024-11-06 12:29:13Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun

 

The EU's decision to impose definitive countervailing duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) for a period of five years has sparked strong opposition. During an interview with China News Network, Michael Schumann, chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association

for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, stressed that the EU needs to find a fair and right balance on trade with China, not to weaponize and politicize bilateral economic relations.

In addition, Schumann pointed out that both Europe and China can benefit from open markets. China has taken very reasonable measures to protect its own market and its own industry while benefiting from foreign products, investment and technology. Therefore, the EU could also learn from China's example. (Chen Tianhao)

