China sees surge in New Year holiday cross-border trips

China's border-check agencies saw nearly 5.18 million inbound and outbound trips during the three-day New Year holiday from Saturday to Monday, representing a massive year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said Tuesday.

This year's figure was 4.7 times more than that for the same period last year, returning cross-border trips to the level of 2019.

Travelers made 2.51 million inbound trips and 2.67 million outbound trips during the holiday, the administration said.

Meanwhile, border control officials also inspected inbound and outbound flights, ships, trains, and vehicles more than 203,000 times during this year's holiday, 1.5 times more than during the same period last year.

To ensure people could enter and exit the country smoothly and effectively, the administration deployed more officers, opened up more inspection channels, and promptly guided the flow of inbound and outbound passengers during the holiday, according to the administration.

