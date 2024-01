Starting from January 2, Beijing Public Transportation Group piloted 6 special bus lines for medical treatment, which serve 7 hospitals and will facilitate residents of large residential communities to have medical treatment while considering other life travel services.

Special bus lines adopt a scheduled departure mode, with the same fares as regular bus lines, stopping at existing bus stops and setting up the routes sign at stops.

