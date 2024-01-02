Russian tourists flock to NE China's Jilin to celebrate new year

The city of Hunchun in northeast China's Jilin Province has recently seen a peak in the arrival of Russian tourists.

More than 2,600 Russian tourists came to experience Chinese culture and taste Chinese food at Hunchun hotels to celebrate the New Year on Sunday night.

At a hotel in Hunchun, Russian tourists experienced Chinese calligraphy, paper-cutting, and lion dance.

Hunchun, located in the northeast of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in Jilin Province, is a port city, where many Russians come on weekdays for vacation, shopping, visiting the dentist, and experiencing Chinese bath culture.

(Reported by Lv Shengnan / Zhang Mohan Edited by Liu Yinghan)