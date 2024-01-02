LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Russian tourists flock to NE China's Jilin to celebrate new year

2024-01-02 16:26:37Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

The city of Hunchun in northeast China's Jilin Province has recently seen a peak in the arrival of Russian tourists.

More than 2,600 Russian tourists came to experience Chinese culture and taste Chinese food at Hunchun hotels to celebrate the New Year on Sunday night.　

At a hotel in Hunchun, Russian tourists experienced Chinese calligraphy, paper-cutting, and lion dance.　

Hunchun, located in the northeast of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in Jilin Province, is a port city, where many Russians come on weekdays for vacation, shopping, visiting the dentist, and experiencing Chinese bath culture.　

(Reported by Lv Shengnan / Zhang Mohan Edited by Liu Yinghan)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]