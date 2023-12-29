LINE

China's first commercial spacecraft launch site completes first launch pad

China's first commercial spacecraft launch site saw the construction of its first launch pad completed on Friday in south China's Hainan Province.　

The launch pad will be used to service the new generation of medium-lift carrier rocket Long March-8.　

The construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site started in Wenchang city, south China's island province of Hainan in July 2022, and the launch site will begin regular launch in 2024.　

