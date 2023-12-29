LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

China's railway passenger trips expected to reach 63 million during New Year holiday

2023-12-29 21:16:58Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

China's railway network is expected to handle 63 million passenger trips during the New Year holiday travel rush　from Dec. 29, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024,　the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Friday.　

The peak day is projected to fall on Saturday with 15 million trips to be made.　

During the holiday rush, an average of 10,680 trains are set to be operated each day.　

China Railway will make every effort to ensure transportation and　meet travelers' needs during the holiday.　

(Reporter: Liu Chao 　Editor: Wang Xiaoting)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]