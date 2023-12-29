China's railway passenger trips expected to reach 63 million during New Year holiday

China's railway network is expected to handle 63 million passenger trips during the New Year holiday travel rush from Dec. 29, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Friday.

The peak day is projected to fall on Saturday with 15 million trips to be made.

During the holiday rush, an average of 10,680 trains are set to be operated each day.

China Railway will make every effort to ensure transportation and meet travelers' needs during the holiday.

