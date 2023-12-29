NE China's Harbin expected to handle 1.33 million railway passenger trips during New Year holiday

According to the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the city is expected to handle 1.33 million railway passenger trips from Dec. 29, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024, with an average of 266,000 daily passenger trips.

Dec. 30 will see the highest passenger flow. The city is expected to see 280,000 railway passenger trips on that day. The enthusiasm of tourists is continuing to heat up.

During the New Year holiday, Harbin Bureau Group will open an additional 38 pairs of passenger trains. Four ice and snow tourism special trains bound for Mudanjiang, Yichun, and Mohe will be operated daily to meet tourists' personalized travel needs.

(Reporter: Liu Lu Editor: Jiang Lu)