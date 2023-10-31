Flying Tigers veteran's granddaughter recalls U.S.-China friendship

On Monday morning, U.S. Flying Tigers veterans and their families came to the Memorial Hall of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing to participate in the 80th anniversary of the U.S. 14th Air Force's Participation in China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Wearing dark green Flying Tigers commemorative jackets, the veterans visited the photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary. They presented flower baskets to the statues of the fallen heroes.

U.S. Flying Tigers veterans were joined by Nell Calloway, granddaughter of the founder of the Flying Tigers, General Claire Chennault, and director of Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. She recalled that her grandfather's bond with China could date back to 1937.

Calloway said that the U.S.-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. More people should know about the history of the Flying Tigers standing shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people to fight the invading Japanese troops and use this as a bond to promote the further development of U.S.-China relations.

Kelloway said she will, as always, promote U.S.-China friendship, mainly to let the younger generation know history and truth, cherish peace, and spread the seeds of friendship.