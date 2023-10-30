CRRC metro trains for Mexico City put into operation

The overall modernization project of Metro Line 1 in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, was officially opened for operation at 11 a.m. on Sunday local time.

The metro trains were manufactured by China's CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. This is the first time a rubber-tired subway project developed by a Chinese company has been put into operation overseas, modernizing Mexico City's metro Line 1, which has been in operation for half a century.

The 9-car train, independently developed by the Chinese enterprise, has a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour, a passenger capacity of up to 2,252 people, and can meet 8-percent climbing capacity and a curve radius of 45 meters. The train can effectively reduce the noise generated during operation and adapt to the local terrain conditions in Mexico. Compared to the older train, it has lower noise, lower energy consumption, and is safer.

Mexico City Metro Line 1 began operation in 1969. With a total length of 18.83 kilometers and 20 stations, it is the most critical subway line in Mexico. More than one million passengers will take the metro line daily.