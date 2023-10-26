LINE

Rare wild animals caught on camera in SW China's Sichuan

2023-10-26

Multiple species of wild animals were caught on infrared cameras installed in the wild, the Shimian area of the Giant Panda National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province said on Wednesday. 　

Footage showed a giant panda walking in the woods and sniffing a tree trunk. The infrared cameras also captured other rarely-seen wildlife moments, including a group of Tibetan macaques going out to search for food, wild boars running in the woods, a red fox coming out at night, and blood pheasants foraging. 　

In recent years, the Shimian area of the Giant Panda National Park has made full use of technologies　such as　satellite remote sensing, and established an integrated ecological monitoring system, continuously improving　the area's capacity for biodiversity monitoring and ecological restoration and protection. 　

