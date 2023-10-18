LINE

Global Insights on BRI丨Pak Senator: BRI provides a strategic alternative based on win-win cooperation

by Lin Zhuowei

(ECNS)-- In a recent exclusive interview with China News Network, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Pakistani Senator and Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, said that the Belt and Road Initiative has gained worldwide popularity possibly for three reasons.

First, it provides the world with a new vision for development featuring cooperation and connectivity.

Second, it offers a strategic alternative based on win-win cooperation. Third, it presents a different mindset to build a better tomorrow. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has created many employment and education opportunities in Pakistan and become a source of confidence for the Pakistanis, said Syed. He also commended China for helping other countries, gradually becoming a role model in foreign policy and international cooperation. 　

 

