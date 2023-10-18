Glorious stories of Silk Road: China and world jointly build green global village with clean energy

By Wei Chenxi, Wu Xinru

(ECNS) -- On the side of the ocean, huge windmills are producing sustainable energy; across different continents, the Maritime Silk Road bolsters growth, promoting friendship.

In 2017, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and State Oceanic Administration (SOA) released a document titled Vision for Maritime Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Across the Asian and European continents, green energy brings vitality to the development of the Netherlands as China and the Netherlands work together to develop offshore wind power resources, building a "blue engine" for sustainable development.

At the Sino-Dutch Far-reach Offshore Wind Power Seminar held in April 2023, 200 participants discussed on innovation and shared their products, exploring the future of high-quality development of the offshore wind power industry.

The "harbor" of Blue Partners is getting stronger. The "ship" of offshore wind energy has undertaken a great mission. The power of nature and technology are integrated and come into play. Rows of pure white wind turbines stand tall and imposing, empowering tens of thousands of houses with the magic of wind.

Indonesia, Iran and Uzbekistan...more countries have become companions in this green cause. From the Adama Wind Power Project in Ethiopia, to the Cauchari Photovoltaic Power Project in Argentina, and then to the Mozura Wind Farm in Montenegro, China has continuously shared advanced technologies and solutions with its BRI companions, and a series of clean, efficient, and high-quality green energy cooperation projects have been carried out.

These efforts have contributed to the low-carbon development of the participating countries, creating a new vision of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature in our global village.