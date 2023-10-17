Global Insights on BRI丨Former Vice President of German Bundestag: BRI provides crucial momentum for world

The scale (of the Belt and Road Initiative) is unique and the countries within the initiative will benefit, said Hans-Peter Friedrich, chairman of the German-Chinese parliamentary group and former vice president of German Bundestag in a recent exclusive interview with China News Network. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Initiative, he looks forward to all parties continuing pushing it forward.

He also said that the countries within the initiative will benefit. International trade will be upgraded. Communication will be strengthened. "The initiative has brought Asia and Europe even closer and will provide crucial momentum for various regions around the world," noted Friedrich.