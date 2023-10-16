LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Russians flock to Heihe City for breakfast and shopping

2023-10-16 22:35:06Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Many Russian visitors have flocked to Heihe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to have breakfast after a visa-free policy was launched for cross-border travel between Heihe and Russia's Blagoveshchensk on September 21. 　

The two cities are only a few hundred meters apart, separated by the Heilong River, known as the Amur River in Russia. 　

The Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province has been fully filled as its water level reaches 170 meters. 　

At morning fairs, vendors set up Chinese-Russian bilingual signs.

"I've been selling pancakes at the fair for over ten years. During this time, my business has been prosperous. Pancakes are popular among Russians. Thanks to the visa-free policy, my business is booming,"　a vendor told China News Service. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]