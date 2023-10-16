Russians flock to Heihe City for breakfast and shopping

Many Russian visitors have flocked to Heihe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to have breakfast after a visa-free policy was launched for cross-border travel between Heihe and Russia's Blagoveshchensk on September 21.

The two cities are only a few hundred meters apart, separated by the Heilong River, known as the Amur River in Russia.

At morning fairs, vendors set up Chinese-Russian bilingual signs.

"I've been selling pancakes at the fair for over ten years. During this time, my business has been prosperous. Pancakes are popular among Russians. Thanks to the visa-free policy, my business is booming," a vendor told China News Service.