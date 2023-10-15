Marine equipment developed by China shines in World Marine Equipment Conference

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 was held Friday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

Zhou Zhixin, staff of a technology company in Hangzhou showed a small multifunctional unmanned boat. The boat can be remotely controlled, and can reach a range of nearly 40 kilometers. Its battery adopted modular design and can be replaced, according to Zhou.

Lv Chenxin, a researcher of Shanghai Jiao Tong University introduced an air-sea amphibious vehicle. "The most distinctive feature of the amphibious vehicle is that it is capable of flying and diving. It can also complete the navigation tasks with a depth of 100 meters underwater. It can fly for half an hour in the air," he said.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry.