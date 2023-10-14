Overseas buyer registrations jump for Canton Fair

Workers set up exhibition booths at the venue of the upcoming 134th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. (PHOTO： CHEN JIMIN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

The number of overseas buyers registered for the upcoming 134th China Import and Export Fair — commonly known as Canton Fair — is expected to increase significantly, according to the event's organizers.

As of Thursday, more than 100,000 buyers from 215 countries and regions have registered to participate, with buyers from key markets showing greater participation interest, according to Xu Bing, spokesman of the fair.

The number of registered buyers from Europe and the United States, key trade partners of China, increased 8.6 percent compared to the last session held in the spring, Xu noted on Friday during a news conference in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

Meanwhile, the number of registered buyers from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership increased by 11.2 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively, according to Xu.

"The fair will display China's innovative achievements in manufacturing and help Chinese enterprises to better expand their businesses in the international market," said Xu.

The fair, scheduled to open Sunday and run until Nov 4, will include an exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, an increase of 50,000 sq m compared to the spring session.

In addition to 28,533 Chinese enterprises, 650 overseas companies will display their latest innovative products during the fair, according to the organizers.

Chinese companies are prepared to bring their innovative products and services to the fair, which also serves as a barometer for China's foreign trade.

Commerce authorities in Foshan, a major manufacturing and trade hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said they would facilitate local enterprises to expand their businesses in the global market through participation in the upcoming fair.

"We believe that Foshan-made products, technologies and services will be better introduced to the international market by gaining more business orders with overseas buyers," said an official surnamed Chen with the Foshan Commerce Bureau.

The city authorities have organized a large business delegation consisting of executives from 588 local companies, which are mainly engaged in the innovative home appliances, building materials, furniture, lighting and textile industries, to showcase their latest products and services at the fair.

Midea Group, a leading home appliance maker headquartered in Foshan, will bring its latest smart products, including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and other household appliances to the fair, according to the company.

Particularly, the company will unveil its one-stop green smart home solutions, which feature the efficient use of green energy and intelligent management of home appliances, the company said.