Baby panda at Chongqing Zoo celebrates 100-day birthday

2023-10-14

Chongqing Zoo on Friday celebrated the 100-day birthday for the giant panda cub born on July 6, 2023. The fuzzy little panda with distinctive black and white markings also made his public debut on the day. 　

The baby panda weighed 191 grams at birth, which is the heaviest giant panda born at Chongqing Zoo. With the help of keepers, Mang Zai the mother has been breastfeeding her baby since it was born. The baby boy's weight increased rapidly and has reached 6 kilograms. 　

Chongqing Zoo has launched a naming activity for the cub to collect names with beautiful meanings and profound connotations. 　

