The 31st FISU World University Games concluded on Tuesday night at Chengdu Open Air Music Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A flame extinguishing ceremony for the cauldron was also held during the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony screen of the Universiade consisted of 31 "cell phone screens." These "cell phone screens" were streamed live during the closing ceremony to display the latest conditions of spectators and youth.