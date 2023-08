People waited for traffic lights under large parasols in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on Monday. Recently, photos and short videos of four large parasols built at the intersection of Wusi Road and Hualin Road in Fuzhou spread on the Internet.

Many netizens praised these convenient facilities.

It is understood that the parasol project is currently piloted at the intersection. Whether it will be promoted to more major crossings later depends on the effect of the project.