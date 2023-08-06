Comicomment: U.S. decision to provide military aid for Taiwan region exposes its evil face

(ECNS) -- The White House website recently announced that the United States will provide around 345 million U.S. dollars in military aid for China's Taiwan region. It flagrantly interferes in China's domestic affairs, severely undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and seriously jeopardizes peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. decision further indicates that certain United States politicians are unrelenting in their malicious intentions. They are attempting to militarily support the "Taiwan independence" separatists, providing them with tools for conflict. The move will heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait, turning the island into a powder keg, which fully exposes the evil face of the United States.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and a red line that cannot be crossed. The U.S. should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, stop enhancing military contact with the Taiwan region or arming it by any means or under whatever pretext, and stop conniving at and supporting the separatists' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by force.