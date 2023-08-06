LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Comicomment: U.S. decision to provide military aid for Taiwan region exposes its evil face

2023-08-06 12:40:52Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The White House website recently announced that the United States will provide around 345 million U.S. dollars in military aid for China's Taiwan region. It flagrantly interferes in China's domestic affairs, severely undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and seriously jeopardizes peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. decision further indicates that certain United States politicians are unrelenting in their malicious intentions. They are attempting to militarily support the "Taiwan independence" separatists, providing them with tools for conflict. The move will heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait, turning the island into a powder keg, which fully exposes the evil face of the United States.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and a red line that cannot be crossed. The U.S. should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, stop enhancing military contact with the Taiwan region or arming it by any means or under whatever pretext, and stop conniving at and supporting the separatists' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by force.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]