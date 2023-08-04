LINE

Digital canteen offers convenience in Chongqing community

2023-08-04

Located in Chongqing's Jiangbei District, a digital canteen at Mingzhu Community features facial recognition and a display board automatically showing the name and price of the selected dish. 　

Citizens will dine through facial recognition equipment and the food delivery equipment will show the nutrition data, such as energy and protein. According to Xiong Debing, the canteen manager, the canteen adopts intelligent sales. The intelligent table will calculate the fees automatically, and citizens will pay by facial recognition. 　　 　

Relying on big data analysis of intelligent systems, citizens can also view the nutritional intake details, composition analysis, and nutritional risk assessment of the meal through the order. Health weekly reports and nutritional guidance will be generated according to their situation. 　

