Beijing races against time to repair power system after floods

2023-08-04

Affected by continuous heavy rainfalls, some flood-hit areas in Fangshan District of Beijing faced power outages, hindering cell phone charging and daily life. 　

In order to ensure a stable power supply, the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company launched an emergency response, dispatching emergency squads to risk areas and putting technicians and power generation facilities on standby. 　

The batch of more than 300 staff members had been working for over 40 hours to repair the power service without rest and complaints, according to a director of the emergency squads. 　

As of Thursday morning, a total of 1,000 people, 57 generator cars and nearly 200 small generators had been involved in emergency power supply and repair work, and many communities affected by power outages had resumed power supply. 　

