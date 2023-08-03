First shield section of Asia's longest metro loop line constructed in C China

The right line between Qingling Station to Luojiacun Station of Wuhan Metro Line 12 was connected on Wednesday in central China's Hubei Province, becoming the first shield section of Asia's longest metro loop line.

Wuhan Metro Line 12 has 37 stations, connecting three towns in Wuhan, stretching across seven central urban areas. It will realize transfers with 18 metro lines. The metro loop line is also the second longest in the world. Meanwhile, the line is designed to go under the Yangtze River twice, the Hanjiang River, and two lakes.

Seventy-two shield tunneling machines are required for construction along the line, and 15 are currently drilling simultaneously.

The length of the right line between Qingling Station and Luojiacun Station is 874 meters. The geological environment in this area is complicated, so it is difficult to control the attitude of shield tunneling. Starting from Luojiacun Station on March 8, the section was successfully constructed in 120 days.

According to the Wuhan Metro Group, Line 12 will ease the pressure on Wuhan's urban passenger flow upon operation, thus further improving the city's comprehensive transportation system.