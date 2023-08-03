Giant Panda Lou Sheng celebrates 20th birthday

Giant panda Lou Sheng on Wednesday welcomed its 20th birthday at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lou Sheng is among one of the first batch of giant pandas delivered through artificial fertilization, also the first of its kind at the research center.

To celebrate the cute panda's birthday, keepers at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center prepared celebrations and an elaborate carrot-fruit birthday cake for Lou Sheng.

Since its first delivery in 2003, the research center has successfully bred 39 panda cubs through artificial fertilization.