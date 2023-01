A time-honored winter fishing festival at Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, set a new record with a 26-kilogram grass carp sold for 99,000 yuan ($14,701) in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on Sunday.

This year, fishermen and tourists celebrated the netting of over 10 metric tons of fish. Fishermen here followed the traditional winter fishing method by putting down a 120-meter-long giant net under the ice for fishing.