Mainland, HK resume high-speed trains

After a three-year hiatus, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland resumed their high-speed train services on Sunday. Expressing happiness over the resumption of the rail service, people are visiting Hong Kong for the reunion, business and the vacation they longed for.

It only takes 1 hour and 37 minutes at the fastest to reach Hong Kong from Guangzhou City. It is reported that in the initial stage of operation, the National Railway Administration arranged six pairs of high-speed trains to travel each way between Guangzhou East Station and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station every day.

In the future, high-speed train services will be optimized and adjusted according to the flow of passengers.