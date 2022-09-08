Earthquake relief efforts underway in Sichuan

(ECNS) -- China is making all-out efforts for rescue and relief after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in Sichuan Province on Monday.

Thousands of rescue workers, including volunteers, firefighters and electrical workers, have been engaged in the rescue.

Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake.

A total of 124 resettlement sites were set up to accommodate more than 20,000 people in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and Ya'an City, Sichuan Province by Thursday morning.