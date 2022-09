(ECNS) -- Some villagers were trapped in Luding County, Sichuan Province on Wednesday after the earthquake triggered landslides. Rescuers quickly carried out rescue in the quake-affected villages.

Some rescuers evacuated trapped villagers through assault boats, while others scoured for missing people in villages.

As of 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, rescuers evacuated 45 trapped people, including 3 injured.