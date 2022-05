(ECNS) -- A total of 15 foreign students came to Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, to learn traditional Qinqiang Opera on Thursday.

Guided by professional actors, they wore opera makeup, put on costumes, and performed on the stage to feel the charm of this opera.

Qinqiang Opera, originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC), is one of the oldest genres of folk Chinese opera of Han ethnic people.

It is a national intangible cultural heritage in China.