Automatic disinfection system put into use at toll station in Jiangxi

(ECNS) -- An automatic disinfection system was put into operation at Wuyuan toll station, Jiangxi Province.

This is the first pilot station in Jiangxi to automatically disinfect vehicles passing the toll gate.

A total of 64 high-pressure spray nozzles have been installed on the two sides of the exit lane.

The automatic sensors of the disinfection system can carry out rapid and all-dimensional spray disinfection for vehicles, including the two sides, top and bottom.

The operation of the disinfection system has lowered both workload and risk, and improved the disinfection efficiency of COVID-19 prevention and control.

