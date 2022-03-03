LINE

Spring tea harvest begins on Guangxi farm

2022-03-03

(ECNS) -- Tea farmers, including overseas returnees and their families, picked tea leaves on a farm in Liucheng County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.

They sent the leaves to a factory for stir-frying, starting the early spring tea making season. On the farm, organic fertilizers and biopesticides guarantee the quality of tea leaves.

In 2021, the farm's tea output value was nearly 7 million yuan (around $158,000), helping more than 1,700 overseas returnees and their families become better off.

