Artisan portrays Olympians on snuff bottles

(ECNS) -- A series of paintings themed on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has been recently created on the inner walls of snuff bottles.

Zhang Rucai, a master of Hengshui interior painting, led a team of apprentices to complete these works.

Figures such as IOC President Thomas Bach, China's freeski star Gu Ailing and Olympic events like Alpine skiing and Short Track Speed Skating were painted on the tiny bottle walls.

Hengshui interior painting is the art of rendering pictures on the inner walls of snuff bottles.

In 2006, this unique Chinese handicraft was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage.