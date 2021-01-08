Largest all-cargo air route on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau opens

(ECNS) -- Flight CF9051 operated by China Post Airlines landed at Xining Caojiabao International Airport on Wednesday, marking the opening of an all-cargo air route on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.



The route, using the Boeing 737-800F all-cargo freight aircraft, flies from Xining, Qinghai Province to Nanjing, Jiangsu Province once a day every month.



With a cargo capacity of about 14 tons per flight, it mainly transports mails, express deliveries along with Qinghai beef and mutton.



"The main purpose is to deliver Qinghai's agricultural and animal husbandry products as well as individual post across the country within a certain time limit," said Hu Kang, assistant general manager of Qinghai Branch of China West Airport Group Aviation Logistics Company.



It mainly covers economically developed coastal areas including South China, East China and North China, in order to speed up express product arrival in Qinghai Province.



The route adopts the "all night flight" distribution mode with Nanjing as hub.



Covering a domestic network of seven regions, the route provides next-day delivery to 99 cities and two-day delivery to 114.