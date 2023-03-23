LINE

Macao's daily visitor arrivals set new high in 3 years

Visitor arrivals in Macao reached 96,000 on Saturday, a daily record high in three years, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Thursday.

With eased border restrictions, nearly 3 million visitors entered Macao in January and February, including 1.99 million from the mainland, 880,000 from China's Hong Kong SAR, and 41,000 from China's Taiwan region, showed the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service.

The average hotel occupancy rate during January and February was 74 percent, up 27.9 percentage points year on year.

The tourism market continued to be buoyant in March, with the daily visitor arrivals in Macao from March 1 to March 22 rising to roughly 65,000, up 13.4 percent compared to February.

The Macao Government Tourism Office said it will continue stepping up tourism promotion this year to further diversify tourist sources and help achieve tourism and economic recovery. 

