Shanghai end 25-year title wait in Chinese Women's Volleyball League

Shanghai have ended a 25-year title drought, sweeping Jiangsu 3-0 in the decisive Game 3 of the Chinese Women's Volleyball League finals on Wednesday.

The win at Luwan Gymnasium sealed a 2-1 series victory and delivered the club's first championship since the 2000-01 season.

After both sides traded straight-set home wins in the opening two matches, Shanghai rose to the occasion on their own court with a composed and clinical display.

Jiangsu made the brighter start, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set as Shanghai struggled in reception. But the hosts regrouped after a timeout, steadily clawed their way back, and edged the set 25-23.

That momentum carried into the second, where the teams were level at 9-9 before Shanghai took control. A combination of sharp defense, quick transitions, and powerful attacking helped the home side pull clear for a 25-19 win.

Shanghai never looked back in the third. Racing to a 6-2 lead and stretching it to 15-7, they kept Jiangsu at arm's length despite a timeout from the visitors, closing out the set 25-19 to complete a dominant sweep and cap a long-awaited triumph.