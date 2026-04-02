Eight Chinese paddlers make last 16 at ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha cruised into the knockout stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) with two wins from two group matches.

She followed up a 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-Jhun on Monday with another 3-0 win against Egypt's Dina Meshref in Wednesday's group play.

"Looking ahead to the knockout stage, I believe the 16 players are basically the strongest in the world, and we are close rivals," Sun said. "So no matter who I face, I just want to focus on myself, give my all and enjoy the match."

All five of Sun's compatriots in the women's competition, Kuai Man, Qin Yuxuan, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Wang Manyu, advanced to the round of 16.

Sun and Kuai will battle each other in an all-Chinese last 16 clash. Qin will play Germany's Sabine Winter. Wang Yidi will take on Miwa Harimoto of Japan. Chen will face Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico and Wang Manyu will fight Japan's Mima Ito.

On the men's side, Wang Chuqin and Wen Ruibo reached the knockout stage after defeating their opponents on the final day of group competitions.

Wang beat Finn Luu of Australia in straight games 11-4, 12-10, 11-3 for his second consecutive win in Group 1. Wen swept past Simon Gauzy of France 3-0 to make the last 16.

Zhou Qihao, Liang Jingkun and Chen Yuanyu were all eliminated during group stage.

Wang will face Felix Lebrun of France on Friday while Wen takes on Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei.