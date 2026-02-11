Norway snags three golds in single day at 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Norway enjoyed a golden day across multiple disciplines at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo once again at the heart of the celebrations.

The 29 year old dictated the pace in the men's sprint classic final from the start, before cruising across the line in 3 minutes, 39.74 seconds, to improve to two-for-two at this edition of the Games, after previously winning the skiathlon on Sunday.

The victory raised his personal haul to seven golds, one silver and one bronze. He is now just one title away from the Winter Games record of eight championships, which is shared by three retired Norwegian compatriots.

Just 0.8 seconds behind, Ben Ogden made history by earning silver, to claim the first podium finish for a male cross-country skier from the USA since 1976. And there was double joy for Norway, as 22 year old Oskar Opstad Vike rounded out the top three with bronze.

In the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon, Norway's Johan-Olav Botn shot perfectly in his Olympic debut to wrap up the gold. France's overall World Cup leader, Eric Perrot, missed one shot to finish 14.8 seconds behind and take silver. Botn's compatriot, Sturla Holm Laegreid, settled for bronze.

A Norwegian also garnered gold in freestyle skiing, as two-time world champion Birk Ruud won the men's slopestyle final, thanks to an opening run of 86.28 points. The victory marks his second Olympic title, after topping the big air event at Beijing 2022. The USA's Alex Hall snatched silver, while New Zealand's Luca Harrington captured bronze.

The day's final gold went to Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa, whose late comeback pipped the USA's Cory Tice and Korey Dropkin 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling final. But the Americans still snagged their country's first Olympic medal in this event. And Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat Great Britain to claim bronze.