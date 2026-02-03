IOC President Coventry looks to Milan-Cortina 2026 Games amid 'bumpy' journey

LINE

With four days to go until the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opens, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry acknowledged challenges but expressed excitement for the event.

"It has been a long journey, sometimes a bit bumpy, like every Olympic journey... but it is truly wonderful to be here, among our Italian partners and friends," Coventry said Monday evening at the opening of the 145th IOC Session at Milan's historic opera house, Teatro alla Scala.

She linked the famed venue to the spirit of the upcoming Games.

"La Scala represents the Italian spirit: a deep love of the arts and life, of human creativity, of blending tradition and innovation," Coventry said.

"It is the same spirit that will now embrace the world's best winter sports athletes as they prepare to make their Olympic dream come true."

The 42-year-old president emphasized enthusiasm for the athletes, stating, "It takes an Olympic Village to make every athlete's dream come true."

The session will focus on strategic priorities under the IOC's "Fit for the Future" initiative, alongside governance, financial reporting and anti-doping measures.

Updates are expected from coordination commissions and organizing committees for the upcoming Games, including Milan-Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028 and future editions through 2034, as well as the Youth Olympic Games.

The agenda also includes proposed amendments to the Olympic Charter and reports from the IOC Members Election Commission.

The session's main proceedings will be held from February 3-4 and on February 22 in Milan. 

