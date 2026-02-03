Chinese models top Israel's electric car sales in January

Chinese automaker Deepal Automobile Technology, a unit of Changan Automobile, led electric vehicle sales in Israel in January, industry data showed on Monday.

Figures from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association showed Deepal sold 636 electric cars in its first full month on the Israeli market, after entering in December 2024. Sales included its S05 and S07 compact crossover models.

China's BYD Auto ranked second, selling 563 vehicles across eight electric models, followed by XPeng, which sold 506 cars from three models.

Chinese-made vehicles accounted for about 85 percent of all electric vehicles sold in Israel in January. Of the 3,972 EVs sold during the month, 3,394 were produced by Chinese manufacturers.

Across the broader auto market, including gasoline-powered and hybrid vehicles, Chinese brands also led sales, with 15,438 cars sold. South Korea followed with 8,521 vehicles, while Japanese automakers sold 4,675, the data showed.