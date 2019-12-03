Beijing 2022 to launch global recruitment drive for up to 27,000 volunteers

Beijing will begin this week the mammoth task of recruiting up to 27,000 volunteers it needs to stage the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The application process for the volunteers, who are expected to be hand-picked from a large pool of highly qualified domestic college and high school students, local supporters, overseas Chinese fans, and international enthusiasts, will open on December 5, 2019, and close on June 30, 2021.

The organizing committee also aims to secure 12,000 volunteers for the Paralympics. They will be required to carry out various roles, including supporting media personnel and providing guidance at the athletes' village and venues.

The organizer is encouraging athletes specialized in winter sports to apply for positions of professional volunteers. The roles and venues will be assigned to all volunteers before September 30, 2021.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held between February 4 and February 20, and the Paralympic Games between March 4 and March 13.