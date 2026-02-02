Epstein scandal widens as new name emerges

A close adviser of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned after his name appeared in the latest released correspondence from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The billionaire businessman from the United States, who was found dead in prison in 2019, had close personal connections to many of the world's richest and most powerful men, and the continuing release of his extensive personal documents archive has drawn public figures into the growing scandal.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents related to Epstein. The Euractiv news site reported that the name of Fico's confidant Miroslav Lajcak, a former foreign minister of Slovakia, came up 346 times in the latest document release, and on Saturday Fico accepted his resignation, making it clear that he did so unwillingly.

"It's been a long time since I've seen so much hypocrisy in criticism that's coming from all directions," said Fico, adding that Slovakia was "losing a source of experience in diplomacy and foreign policy".

There is no suggestion in the files that Lajcak was involved in Epstein's criminal behavior, which he said he utterly condemned. "I am ready to confirm (my innocence) claim by any and all means," said Lajcak.

"As a professional diplomat, I am not so naive as to commit any acts that could possibly discredit myself," he continued, saying that he had quit to save Fico from what he called "the political costs" of what he considered a deliberate attack on the prime minister's integrity.

Another high-profile public figure close to Epstein is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the late British Queen Elizabeth II and brother of King Charles III, who has now been stripped of his royal titles. The latest document release further embroils him in the Epstein scandal.

In November, members of a US congressional investigative committee renewed calls for him to answer their questions, and further pressure has now been added by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying that he should cooperate.

"Anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that," he said. "You can't be victim-centered if you're not prepared to do that."

The PM's comments came after the latest release of files related to Epstein, which include images appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a female lying on the ground.

BBC reported on Sunday that a second woman has alleged that Epstein sent her to the UK to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor. The woman has claimed she spent the night at the former prince's residence Royal Lodge in 2010, her US lawyer told the BBC.

BBC said it has approached the former prince for comment, and hasn't received any response on the claim.

Other prominent names in the email correspondence include computer software billionaire Bill Gates, whose representative called rumors about his involvement with Epstein "from a proven, disgruntled liar, absolutely absurd and completely false", and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

An email exchange between Musk, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and Epstein shows Musk asking "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?".

Musk said he was "well aware that some email correspondence with (Epstein) could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name… I don't care about that".